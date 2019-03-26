Share:

A delegation of the Asia-Pacific Group (APG), a regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), is holding talks with Pakistani officials in the federal capital on Tuesday to assess the country’s progress on global standards against money laundering.

According to sources, the nine-member APG delegation led by Executive Secretary Garden Hook is reviewing the implementation of 40 recommendations by the watchdog and the laws to prevent money laundering at the federal, provincial and district levels.

The Pakistani delegation will address APG's reservations regarding effective implementation of anti-money laundering laws at the provincial and district levels, the sources said.

Pakistan has until May to ensure implementation of the measures, the sources added.

The talks between the two sides will continue for three days.

The visiting assessment team, which arrived in Islamabad on Monday, comprises Ian Collins of New Scotland Yard, James Prussing of Department of the Treasury United States, Ashraf Abdulla of Financial Intelligence Unit Maldives, Boby Wahyu Hernawan of Indonesia's Ministry of Finance, Gong Jingyan of People's Bank of China; Mustafa Necmeddin of Turkey's Ministry of Justice, Deputy Director Muhammad Al-Rashdan and Deputy Director Shannon Rutherford.

The APG assessment team is discussing the second draft of Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) with the relevant stakeholders. The team is also meeting officials from the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Federal Investigation Agency.

If Pakistan fails to satisfy the FATF delegation to remove its name from the "grey list", then a new plan of action can be given to the country.

In February, FATF directed Pakistan to take more steps to curb money laundering.

In June last year, Pakistan made a commitment to work with the FATF and APG to strengthen its AML/CFT regime and to address its terrorism financing-related deficiencies by implementing an action plan to accomplish these objectives.

FATF, a global body that combats terror financing and money laundering, had taken the decision to place Pakistan on its 'grey list' during a plenary meeting in February 2018.

Pakistan was formally added to the 'grey list' of countries involved in providing monetary assistance to terrorism and related causes after a June 2018 meeting of FATF in Paris.

The country was also included in the list from 2012 to 2015.