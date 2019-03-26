Share:

A day-long first IEC Pakistan-China investment summit to update the Chinese entrepreneurs about the investment-friendly climate in Pakistan will be held on Sunday in Dalian, China.

“Over 150 potential Chinese companies and investors, as well as 20 Pakistani companies, government, and media personnel will attend the event,” Felpa Global Consultants (FGC) Chief Adnan Hafeez told APP here on Tuesday.

During the first half of the summit, Pakistani and local government officials will deliver key speeches about investment opportunities, policies, and incentive offered by the present government in Pakistan.

In the second half, there will be a forum for mutual discussion followed by the company to company or investors to government meeting sessions enabling the interested parties to work on some real projects.

The organizers will arrange a visit of potential companies and investors to Pakistan in the coming month to view the investment opportunities there.

“The summit will provide a platform to the potential investors for the exchange of ideas and discussion about the policies of Pakistan as well as the promotion of investment opportunities offered in recent years in Pakistan,” he said.

About the launch of “International Entrepreneurs Corridor (IEC)” which is named after CPEC, he informed that it is providing an opportunity to the young graduates from all over the world to start their entrepreneurship with one window services by acting as a bridge, connecting them with the government and investors.

The project has been approved by the municipal government of Dalian, Human Resource and Social Security Bureau of Dalian and other relevant departments.

Since its launching, IEC has successfully incubated more than 10 entrepreneur projects from all over the world including Pakistan, US, France and Canada, he added.

Adnan Hafeez claimed that FGC has brought Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of over US$ 50 million to Pakistan in the past three years.

Dalian Municipal Government, Pakistan Chamber of Commerce in China Initiating Committee, Peking University, Pakistan China Research Institute, Liaoning Federation of Chambers of Commerce, China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Returned Overseas Chinese Federation, Dalian Bureau of Investment and over 20 local chambers and associations will support the event, he added.