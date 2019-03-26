Share:

Security Forces have conducted a successful Intelligence Based Operation in Loralai, Balochistan, and killed 4 terrorists including 2 suicide bombers and mastermind of recent terrorist activities in Balochistan of proscribed TTP Loralai killed, the army said on Tuesday.

These terrorists were responsible for recent terrorist activities in Balochistan and martyrdom of 6 Levis person on March 20 2019 at Sanjwai, Ziarat, the ISPR said.

The operation was conducted during early hours this morning. As the security forces cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire and used grenades to impede security forces movement and tried to flee. During intense exchange of fire all 4 terrorists including 2 suicide bombers were killed by security forces.

Cache of weapons, suicide jackets and heavy explosives, personal belongings including service cards and NICs of Levies personnel killed at Sanjawi were also recovered. During operation, four security personnel sustained minor injuries.