ISLAMABAD - Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation has decided to issue final possession letters to the allottees for construction of houses in sector G-14/2 and 3, official source said on Monday.

The source said that permission was being granted to the allottees for construction of houses and those who have obtained temporary possession earlier would have to deposit their dues with the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation.

After depositing the remaining dues, he said that final possession letters would be issued and the allottees would be allowed to construct their homes in sector G-14/2 and 3.

Regarding development in sector G-14/1, the source said that Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation had not charged any development charges from the allottees of G¬14/1 as no development work was being carried out in the sub-sector.

He said that an amount had been paid to the affectees of the sub-sector on account of compensation for built up property.

Maximum area of Mauza Chalow and Mauza Jhangi Syedian was in sub-sector G¬14/1, he said, adding that affectees of sub-sector G-14/1 had been paid compensation regarding cost of land as per their Mauzas, not sub-sector wise.

Compensation to affecttees is made through Land Acquisition Collector, ICT and the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation has already made payment to the LAC. Around 80 percent affecttees have received compensation regarding cost of land whereas remaining 20 per cent affecttees have not received compensation due to their own land disputes in the courts.

The survey of BUP is going on while access is not being granted to survey teams by the local residents in some area of sub-sector G-14/1.

Hence, the assessment of BUPs has been completed through GIS technology and after compilation of physical survey of the BUPs, the award for payment will be announced by the LAC, ICT.

As the sub-sector G¬14/1 is densely occupied, therefore, considerable time period is required for vacation and subsequent development. However, tender for consultant for designing, estimation and execution has been called and tender for development work of G-14/1 will be called after it, he said.

To a question about construction of new government flats or houses, he said that the federal cabinet in its meeting held on March 14, 1995 had imposed a ban on new construction of government-owned residential accommodations.

It was decided that rental ceiling will be paid to the federal government servants along with their salaries to encourage them to build houses through bank financing.