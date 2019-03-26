Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha has said that there is no need of ornamental plants and only dense tree plantation will be followed on massive level to curb pollution and to defeat smog menace in Lahore.

He said administration would welcome the cooperation from the side of civil society and environmental experts. He said that that had also been decided to grow local trees instead of exotic plants as per policy and immediately PHA handed over 13 parks to civil society for forestation as joint venture.

The commissioner said that different empty areas of Lahore had been identified for tree plantation and those areas would be provided to the civil society. for 5 years in collaboration with departments.

He said that on Bullay Shah Interchange of LRRA, Bab-e-Pakistan, Saggian, Niazi Interchange, empty place of Railways, both sides of canal, massive tree plantation was recommended and those places were available for stakeholders to begin with their work.

He said while chairing a meeting Monday about forestation and beautification of Lahore.

SP Security Shehzad Faisal, DG PHA, Member NHA, ADC Finance Lahore, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Directors LRRA, Environment experts and Lahore Bieennele Foundation and members of civil society participated in the meeting. A report presented by civil society informed that in last two decades, number of trees in Lahore had decrease 75 percent and that was need of hour to plant trees in order to save the environment and beauty of Lahore.