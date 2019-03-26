Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has released Rs 373.88 billion for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocation of Rs 675 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19.

The released funds include Rs 153.632 billion for federal ministries, Rs 169.835 billion for corporations, and Rs 30.286 billion for special areas, according to latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 157.941 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) out of its total allocation of Rs 185.197 billion, whereas Rs 11.894 billion have been released for NTDC and PEPCO for which an amount of Rs 33.365 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19.

Similarly, Rs 6.333 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than NHA) for which the government has earmarked Rs13.977 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

Railways Division received Rs 16.999 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs 0.742 billion out of total allocation of Rs 3.65 billion.

The government also released an amount of Rs 18.51 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 30.961 billion, while Rs 18.217 billion have been released for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

Water Resource division received Rs 28.546 billion out of total allocation of Rs78.09 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

The government also released Rs 2.735 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 12.784 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19 while Rs 0.195 billion have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs0.285 billion.

An amount of Rs 2.229 billion has been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs12.346 billion and Rs 0.7 billion have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs0.802 billion for the current year.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 0.324 billion has been released for Petroleum Division out of its allocations of Rs 0.463 billion, Rs1.986 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 6.932 billion whereas Rs 15.596 billion have been released for SUPARCO.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 18.369 billion for States and Frontier Region Division, Rs7.908 billion for Interior Division, Rs 20 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 411.5 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government also released Rs 17.672 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25.8 billion, and Rs 12.614 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 17.5 billion.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 per cent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 per cent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 per cent.