Share:

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Minorities and Human Rights, Sardar Mahinder Pall Singh has lauded the steps taken by the government to protect minorities in the country.

He stated this while addressing the annual Sikh gathering at Gurdawara Babe Di Ber in Sialkot on Tuesday. Sardar Mahinder Pall Singh said that minorities in Pakistan are enjoying full freedom.

Parliamentary Secretary for Minorities and Human Rights said there should be no concept of minorities because we are all Pakistanis.