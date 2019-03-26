Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi Monday said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees full protection to rights of children and the government will fulfil its responsibility of protecting the child rights .

Addressing the launching ceremony of National Child Labour Survey, the President said this important survey is being launched after a gap of 22 years and it will help the government set its priorities.

Earlier, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari in her address said every child will have access to education, health and other basic rights.

She said our ministry has introduced Domestic Workers Bill, aimed at the protection of rights of people working in households.

The Minister said there is need to aware the people about their rights. She said data will be collected and a policy will be devised to end child labour.