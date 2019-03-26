Share:

ISLAMABAD - Though fate of the proposed briefing to the parliamentary parties on the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) hangs in the balance, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wants to unveil its deradicalization plan of activists of militant outfits before the political parties.

The government wants to make a consensus over its deradicalization plan for its onward effective implementation and plans to take on board all the major political parties over the issue, background interviews with some key functionaries of the PTI-led federal government informed The Nation on Monday. Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also the vice-chairman of PTI, had sent invitation letters to the heads of all parliamentary parties to attend a briefing on the “speedy” implementation of NAP against terrorism scheduled to be held on March 28, 2019 at the Parliament House.

Though the major political parties have rejected the proposal, yet the government has yet to make a final announcement about the fate of the meeting.

According to official sources, the major ingredients of the deradicalization plan are being discussed with the relevant ministries as well as stakeholders and after its approval from the political parties, the Prime Minister Office would direct the Ministry of Finance to generate funds for the implementation of the plan.

According to some key government functionaries, the government as part of the first phase of the plan would establish deradicalization and rehabilitation centers first in Lahore and Multan respectively. Then two other centers would be opened in Karachi and Peshawar. The militants of banned outfits and those had been fighting in war zones would be engaged in these centres. In the second phase, the government would announce jobs in some paramilitary forces as well as interest free loans for the activists of these outfits to bring them into the mainstream.

The government wants to announce this plan to make successful its recent crackdown against banned outfits so that these could not resurrect with the new names, a senior government official said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has already said that the government had formulated a three-pronged strategy to deradicalize activists of proscribed organizations and to bring them into the mainstream. For this purpose, the government would unarm these groups in the first phase, and then will announce jobs and interest-free loans for them in the next phase. In the third and final phase, the de-radicalized groups would be brought into the national and political sphere of the country, he had said.

In the past, the successive governments had never launched any such deradicalization project. And because of the reason, the banned organizations had been resurrecting with the new names to continue with their operations.

In the first week of March, the government had started a decisive crackdown against the banned organizations and detained many of their activists who were already on its under-observation list.

The action was seen as part of Pakistan’s efforts to meet the requirements of global anti-money laundering watchdog – Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – to get off its grey list and ease escalation with India following the Pulwama attack.

“I would like to invite parliamentary leaders of all the political parties…to underscore our continued commitment to speedy implementation of NAP. This implementation is clearly in the long-term interest of the people of Pakistan,” Qureshi had said in the letter sent to Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly on March 17.

Later, the major political parties including the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) refused to get the briefing. PML-N said that this briefing should be given in the parliament instead of in a meeting of selected leaders. PPP said that the government was not serious in the implementation of NAP as it has already suggested to it to convene an in-camera joint sitting of parliament for the briefing on NAP or military courts. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) also refused to participate in it.

It is being expected that the government will also hold consultations, in the proposed meeting, on the extension of military courts which were established under NAP 2014 to try civilians charged with terrorism as their two-year term would expire on March 30.