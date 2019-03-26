Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan addressed the Islamabad police contingent that participated in the Pakistan Day parade.

The Islamabad Police contingent that participated in the parade is a ‘pride and honour’, the IGP said.

DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed, SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul also addressed the police contingent led by SP (Headquarter) Aamir Khan Niazi.

The IGP recognised participation of the Islamabad police contingent in the parade and appreciated their performance in the Pakistan day parade.

The whole contingent was awarded commendation certificates along with cash reward, which boosted their moral. The IGP advised them to keep up the good work in future as well.