ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police in a unique and interesting initiative is rewarding, with gifts and stickers, those drivers who follow traffic rules for a safer drive. Sources on Monday said that Assistant Sub Inspector Inayat Ullah Farooqi was leading a campaign ‘Good Citizen Patrol’ which is distributing chocolates, mugs and stickers among good drivers and responsible citizens.

Sources said, “The initiative has been taken to enhance trust level and build good relationship between police and public.” Policemen monitor good drivers; note down details of those fastening seat belts, using indicators, observing lanes and obeying over all traffic rules to reward them with gifts”, the source added.

Residents of Islamabad have welcomed initiative of ITP and expressed, “Generally traffic police penalises but now responsible drivers will be rewarded which will enhance level of trust and cooperation between traffic police and citizens”.