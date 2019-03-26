Share:

OHIO : Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri have been spending time with some ‘’incredible women’’ at a refugee camp in Greece. Katie Holmes took her daughter Suri to visit refugees in Greece.

The 40-year-old actress recently spent time at the Moria refugee camp in Lesbos and took to Instagram to share some photos from the trip, including one of 12-year-old Suri - her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise - laughing as she played with a young boy.

The ‘Logan Lucky’ actress - who is a global ambassador for Artolution, a community-based organisation that ‘’seeks to ignite positive social change through collaborative art making - also shared a group photo that included herself, Suri and the charity’s co-founder Max Frieder standing outside Moria.