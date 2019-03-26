Share:

Lahore - PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sense of insecurity is increasing because he’s afraid of the growing opposition alliance.

In a statement, she said that PTI chief rants about NRO to hide his government’s massive failures and to blackmail the opposition so they won’t expose him. Khan wants a face saving and an easy way out of the crisis he has created in the country but the opposition won’t let him become a political martyr, said the former information minister.

“The people of Pakistan are witnessing your monstrous failures one after the other and you’ll find yourself on top the container by the will of the people,” she went on to say Marriyum said that Imran had nothing to say other than Sharif brothers when he was in opposition and he has nothing to do but to be obsessed about them and be in constant fear now that he is the so-called prime minister. The PML-N leader went on to attack the PM saying, “After stopping to a new low every week over politicising Nawaz Sharif’s health issues, Imran Niazi has now started trying to influence the honorable court out of frustration. “It’s not the opposition that is crying, the entire country is screaming out loud because of your terrible policies that has put respectable survival in Pakistan beyond honest means.

“Your deceits and lies have no audience anymore, your NRO rant has been rejected by the people and has become a laughing stock among Pakistanis.