LAHORE - A five-member delegation from Kyrgyzstan headed by Director Institute of Philosophy and Legal Research of National Academy of Science, Kyrgyzstan Dr Osmon Tongusakov called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Monday. The vice chancellor gave a brief introduction about the PU and expressed his resolve to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in different academic areas.

The VC said that the administration aimed at enhancing international connection of PU with world’s leading academic and research institutions.