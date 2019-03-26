Share:

LANGKAWI: The 15th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) will see the participation of hundreds of companies from dozens of countries, Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Monday. Speaking at a media briefing on the upcoming defense exhibition, Mohamad Sabu said 406 local and international companies from some 30 countries and regions had turned up for the five-day event which begins on Tuesday. “All preparations have been made, we are all ready,” he said. “The outcome of LIMA 2019 will be useful for us to expand our network, prioritize, rebalance and strategize efforts to further strengthen the (defense) industry,” he said. Mohamad Sabu said this edition of LIMA was expected to bring 44,000 trade visitors and 250,000 public visitors.

He said that this year would see greater participation from non-military companies, offering technologies with civilian applications as part of a drive to make Malaysia an aerospace hub. The briefing was followed with an anti-terrorism demonstration involving the several Malaysian armed forces special units at the waterfront nearby the exhibition area.