ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the introduction of local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is aimed at empowering the people to take decisions locally for development goals.

Addressing a meeting to review progress in introducing new local government system in the province here on Monday, he said the establishment of village councils was a fruitful experience in previous PTI-leg government in the province and the system will be further improved.

The Prime Minister said unfortunately, the basic infrastructure is a very big problem of the country due to which the general populace of the country is facing many difficulties in education, health, clean drinking water and other basic facilities.

Khan directed to complete all necessary phases for implementation of the local government system within one month.

The meeting was attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Miniser Mehmood Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani, provincial ministers and other high officials.