Share:

NEW YORK : Young Marvel star Madeleine McGraw voices main human character Bonnie - the new owner of Buzz Lightyear and Woody and the gang - in ‘Toy Story 4’. Young Marvel star Madeleine McGraw will voice the character Bonnie in ‘Toy Story 4’. The 10-year-old actress - who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2018’s ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp’ as the younger version of Hope van Dyne - takes over the role of the sweet youngster, the new owner of Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) Woody (Tom Hanks) and the rest of the toy gang in the Disney Pixar animated sequel.