LAHORE - The coverage of the Pakistan Day parade carried very important messages, encompassing all details amplified by the narration of the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution.

The script (commentators) dedicated the Pakistan Day parade to sacrifices of workers of the Pakistan Movement, founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of the Movement and martyrs and fighters of Pakistan who are guarantee of country’s freedom. White part of the flag was described as important as green part of the flag. In the post-Feb 26 scenario, the parade had its own significance. Through the script, Pakistan could have done chest beating about shooting down the Indian planes and the captured pilot, but the commentators carried the message of peace, unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by the Quaid. The steadfastness of the nation and its trust in the armed forces for defence of the motherland was evident in the script. Each segment of the parade was mentioned with matching enthusiasm and motivation that enthralled not only the audience, but TV spectators across the country as well. Pakistan’s international relevance was evident from seven participating countries – Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, China, Turkey and Sri Lanka. Each country’s contingent had a short commentary in their native language. Highlight of the event was when the commentators introduced the Malaysian prime minister in Malaysian language, selamat Detang ke Pakistan (Welcome to Pakistan). The same was done for the defence minister of Azerbaijan and the commander of the National Guard of Bahrain.

“We know how to fulfil obligations of friendship and how to respond to enmity,” says one of the commentators. Pakistan wants peace with its neighbours, the commentator continued, but balance of power in the region is real issue. The marching of AJ&K Float ahead of all other floats signified the importance given to Kashmir. The map of the world in front of the float was meant to draw attention of the UN and the world to settlement of the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions. The role of women in the Pakistan Movement, development of Pakistan and defence were amply covered by the commentators. The Girl Guide contingent was led by Inza Gazal from Muzaffarabad, Kashmir. In fact, the commentary raised the morale of the nation. The sacrifices and pride of the Pashtuns was highlighted as commentator recited versus from the Pashto poetry.

“We are Jawans of Khyber. Pashtun Wali is our pride. We are Pathan and Watan per Hamari Jaan Qurban,” said a commentator while giving details of the FC KP contingent’s message. The song, ‘Dil Dil Ki Awaz’ enthralled the audience and they all chanted Pakistan Zindabad. The script gave history of the challenges and efforts made in the war against terrorism and highlighted resolve of the nation to defend every inch of the motherland till the last drop of blood.

If any aggression is imposed, every inch of the motherland should be defended at all costs to the last bullet and to the last breath, he said.