KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday visited federal funded projects in Karachi including Green Line Bus Project and claimed that most of the federal projects would likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in September this year. He was accompanied by the PTI lawmakers of National and Sindh assemblies. The governor was briefed by the projects’ directors about the pace of progress on the projects.

Talking to media at Numaish Chowrangi, the governor said that the federal government was committed to the development of Karachi, adding “Prime Minister gets briefing on Karachi projects on a regular basis and is satisfied with the progress on the projects.” “I visited the federal government projects in the city including Green Line Bus Project and is satisfied with the progress on them,” he said, adding that the bus project was getting delayed due to the provincial government. “Therefore the federal government has decided to complete it on its own with the support of World Bank,” he stated.

“We will, however, take the provincial government into confidence over its completion,” he said, and announced that tenders would also be issued for strengthening fire brigade in the city.

He said that Karachi transformation committee would also brief the prime minister on projects’ completion in his upcoming visit. “There is more good news for Karachi in coming days,” he maintained.

The governor said that the prime minister would be visiting Ghotki on the invitation of Mehar brothers late in the month, and he would announce projects in their constituencies. He also said that the premier had initially identified five provincial districts for issuing health cards. “Imran Khan in his visit will also announce to launch health card scheme in the province for better health facilities,” he added.

PATIENTS CAN FAST SAFELY WITH PRIOR CONSULTATION

National and international health specialists said that patients with mild to moderate kidney disease, those with cardiovascular issues as well as diabetics could keep fast in the month of Ramadan without any trouble if they get prior consultation and structured education from their physicians, get their medicines doses adjusted, monitor their health in the holy month and eat balanced diet with plenty of water to keep themselves hydrated after Iftaar till Sehri timings.

“Studies conducted in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have proved that fasting has no detrimental effect on patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) who keep fast in the month of Ramadan,” said eminent physician Prof. Rayaz Malik while speaking at the 5th International Diabetes and Ramadan Conference which concluded here at College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) on Monday.

The Conference was organized jointly by Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE), Karachi and Ramadan and Hajj Study Group in collaboration with Diabetes and Ramadan (DAR) International Alliance.

UK-trained professor of medicine and diabetes Dr. Riaz Malik stunned the participants of the medical conference when he claimed that three limited studies had showed that there was no detrimental effect of fasting on patients with Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD), even those who were having haemodialysis but called for conducting more studies on effects of fasting on patients with kidney issues so that millions of patients could be benefited.

Senior cardiologist, Dr. Kaleemullah Shaikh from Liaquat National Hospital spoke in detail about benefits of the fasting for patients with cardiovascular diseases, saying fasting results in reduction in cholesterol, lowering blood pressure and weight loss which ultimately lowers the risk of heart attack and other complications of the cardiovascular disease.

Eminent Islamic scholar and Mufti Najeeb Khan from Darul Uloom Karachi said doctors have the authority to permit and disallow fasting for people with health issues and added that people should listen to their doctors as they know better who could keep fast safely.

He clarified that several health interventions including get ear and eye drops, getting blood sugar monitored by pricking, getting insulin and getting intravenous or intramuscular injections does not result in breaking the fast.

“If a pregnant woman feels that continue fasting could harm her or her baby’s health or life, she can break fast. Similarly, diabetics whose sugar drops to alarming levels where doctors have permitted them to break their fast, they can do so”, he informed.

Several other health experts including honorary President International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Prof. Samad Shera, renowned gynaecologist Dr. Shabeen Naz Masood, Dr. Asma Deeb from United Arab Emirates, Dr. Uzma Khan from United Kingdom, Dr. Abdul Jabbar, Prof. Yakoob Ahmedani also spoke.