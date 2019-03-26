Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has decided to conduct inquiry into Brigadier (Retd) Asad Munir’s suicide.

In a statement issued by NAB Monday said that Chairman NAB had directed the NAB Rawalpindi to submit the whole record related to cases against Munir. Munir had raised serious questions over professionalism of National Accountability Bureau in a letter which he left after taking his life on last week and requested the apex court in his suicide note to take notice of Bureau’s investigation against him.

The Chief Justice had also taken the notice of Asad Munir’s note and directed the Chairman NAB to submit a report in this regard.

In his letter, Munir said: “I remained the Member Estate from 2006 to 2010. For more than six years there was no case against me but since April 2017 my life has been made miserable by NAB.” “I am committing suicide to avoid humiliation, being handcuffed and paraded in front of the media,” he added. Munir said in his letter: “A reference has been filed by NAB against me in a case of restoration of a plot back in 2008. I didn’t restore the plot, it was restored by the chairman, I had recommended the restoration as I was convinced that it was as per the CDA restoration policy-2007.”