Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Book Foundation will organise a book festival from April 19 in connection with the National Book Day to be observed on April 22.

Renowned scholars, writers, literary figures, intellectual and artists will participate in the festival and share insights for promotion of book reading. Senior officials of NBF said on Monday that preparation was in full swing to finalise arrangements for the festival as part of the National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division’s activities to mark National Book Day on April 22.

He said that arranging National Book Festival every year was an excellent tradition of the NBF which will be carried forward this year too with a rekindled spirit.

The 3-day activity will feature a number of literature friendly activities including launching ceremonies of books, literary sessions, dialogues and discussion programmes and special programmes for children.