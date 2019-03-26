Share:

CALIFORNIA - Nikki Bella feels like a ‘’free spirit’’ since moving to LA and throwing herself into the dating scene, following her split from John Cena last year. Nikki Bella feels like a ‘’free spirit’’ since moving to LA and throwing herself into the dating scene.

The 35-year-old professional wrestler recently bought a house in Los Angeles, California, where she has been enjoying several dates with the likes of Artem Chigvinstev - whom she was paired with on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2017 - and ‘The Bachelorette’ star Peter Kraus. And since the move, Nikki - who was formerly engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena before they broke things off just weeks prior to their planned wedding date - has said she has a ‘’new level of excitement’’ to her life.

Speaking in Sunday’s (24.03.19) season finale of ‘Total Bellas’, the reality star said: ‘’I just feel like this free spirit. Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don’t know, I have this new level of excitement. I’m ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about.’’

Meanwhile, in a promotional clip for the episode, Nikki had admitted that despite her efforts to move on from the split with John, she would be devastated to see the WWE star romancing someone else. She confessed to her twin sister Brie Bella: ‘’No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s going to kill me. I still have a long way to go, but honestly I’m ready for a new me.’’