ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that he will not allow any underhand deal to be cut with the corrupt politicians and his government will not to succumb to any pressure on this count.

“Let it be known that there will now be no NROs or deals for people looking to evade justice,” he vowed while talking to journalists here on Monday.

The prime minister said criticism of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was on the rise because it was pursuing cases against those who considered themselves too powerful and above the law.

He rejected the claims of opposition PML-N and PPP that the cases against their leadership were politically motivated and that the NAB was being controlled by the government.

The anti-graft body is independent and not in government control, Khan said. “The PTI-led government has no influence over NAB,” he said.

The Premier also noted that all corruption cases being pursued against the opposition politicians were made before PTI’s coming to power.

Without taking name of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, he stressed that the law does not allow any prisoner to be accorded treatment that 150,000 other incarcerated individuals cannot receive.

Despite being in power for 30 years, the three-time former PM could not build a hospital where he could be treated, he asked.

About PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khan said he “is making a lot of noise but he forgets that the fake bank accounts case has been under investigation since 2016”.

“Corruption in this country will only end when the major players are held accountable,” Khan added.

Oil, gas reserves

PM Khan retold that Asia’s largest oil and gas reserves may soon be found in Karachi’s offshore waters. He went on to say that there have been positive indicators in the exploration process and the nation is likely to hear confirmation of this good news within the three weeks.

The PM said that there would be no need to import oil after the discovery of the big oil and gas reserves. He urged the nation to pray for the success of the exploration efforts and said the development would bring about a massive change in Pakistan’s fortunes.

On the present financial situation of the country, Prime Minister Khan said that his government had inherited a crisis from their predecessors.

“The previous government left a record debt behind. They sent the debt soaring to Rs30 trillion. If my government takes lesser loans than they did, it means we are in the right direction.”

“We have taken steps to stop money laundering. Our foreign exchange reserves are increasing and investors are coming to Pakistan. Our foreign policy is in the right direction,” he added.

India

The prime minister apprehended that India could sponsor a terrorist attack in Pakistan before the start of its general elections next month. “We cannot let our guard down. We have to remain alert,” he said.

He regretted that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is stuck in war hysteria and has turned hatred for Pakistan into a political campaign.

Afghanistan and US

Commenting on the Afghan peace process, he said that Afghan Taliban wanted to hold a meeting with him in Islamabad.

“The government of Afghanistan was opposed to the meeting which is why he decided against it. The Afghan government wants to settle matters with the Taliban on its own terms,” Imran added.

Speaking about the US President Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding Pakistan, the prime minister said, “We have received a message from the Trump administration but there has been no decision on a meeting yet.”

He said the US had been giving Pakistan to fight its war but Islamabad had now changed that policy. “The same US that used to tell us to do more, is praising us today. It acknowledges that there can’t be peace in Afghanistan without Pakistan,” the PM said.