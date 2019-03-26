Share:

LAHORE - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail has said the paper of mathematics of 9th class examination has not been leaked. In a statement issued on Monday, the board chairman said: “No such information has been received by the Board nor anybody submitted any complaint to the board in this regard. The paper circulating the social media and attributed to the Lahore board is fake.” Prof Ch Ismail, who is also heading Punjab Board Committee of chairmen, said that all the papers of all the nine boards in Punjab were opened on Monday in accordance with the rules and papers were conducted as per their schedule. Our examination system is very transparent, secure, foolproof and there is no possibility of any such leakage, he concluded.