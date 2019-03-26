Share:

KARACHI : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Monday have said that they are not afraid of cases against them.

Talking to media, the leaders said that thousands of police personnel have been deployed to bar 10 workers of the party. They also said that governments have all the records not chief ministers.

The reaction came on the occasion of CM Mural Ali Shah’s appearance before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake bank accounts case.

Murad was summoned to record his statement before the accountability watchdog in connection with an ongoing investigation into the case, while he was also handed over a written questionnaire.

On March 21, the NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Murad in a case related to awarding subsidy amounting to billions of rupees to OMNI Group sugar mills in situated in Thatta and Dadu districts.

The accountability bureau had further directed the chief minister to bring along all records pertaining to the Sakrand, Khoski, Pangrio and Thatta Sugar Mills.

On March 20, the NAB had interrogated Zardari and Bilawal in three cases including, Park Lane Estate reference, and handed over questionnaires comprising 54 questions each to them.