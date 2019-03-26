Share:

Karachi - Syed Areeb Ahmed, a Pakistani national who embraced martyrdom in the Christchurch mosques massacre, was laid to rest amid tears and sobs here on Monday.

After 10 days of the incident, Areeb’s body reached homeland where his father Syed Aijaz Ahmed himself presented at the airport received it. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and others were also present at the airport to receive Areeb’s body that was later taken to Dastagir locality, the neighborhood of the martyr.

The funeral prayers were offered at a ground in Federal-B area which was attended by several political figures, relatives and citizens. Later, Areeb was laid to rest at Sakhi Hassan graveyard. Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Secretary General Liaquat Baloch, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Pak-Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustufa Kamal, senior politician Dr Farooq Sattar and others attended the funeral and condoled with Areeb’s family. A special bouquet on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan was also raid on his grave.

Talking to media, Areeb’s uncle Muzaffar Khan said that it was a great loss for the family but at the same time it is an honour for them to take glimpse of a martyr. “High ups of both the governments are in touch with us as well as many officials have visited our residence for condolence,” he informed. The family member also demanded the authorities concerned to establish a varsity in the name of the martyr.

Earlier speaking to media at the airport, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail lauded New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for managing the situation in “effective manner.” He was of the view that Islam is the religion of peace yet the Islamophobia has deliberately been spreading across the globe. Insisting that no terrorist should be linked with any religion, the governor said that the terrorism has no religion, demanding that the Christchurch mosques attacker should be hanged. He also demanded complete ban on use of prohibited bore arms across the world.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhar said that the body of the nation’s son has been repatriated to his homeland, adding that the MQM-P stand with the bereaved family. “We should learn a lesson from that massacre. The common people should not have access to prohibited bore arms,” he underscored while stressing the need for strict legislation in this regard.

MQM Organizational Restoration Committee chief Dr Farooq Sattar demanded an educational institute in the name of Areeb and said that they have to work jointly for eliminating terrorism. He said that since past many years, Islam is being portrayed as sympathetic to terrorism however this incident has provided Muslims an opportunity to once again prove them as peace-loving entity.

Areeb, 26, the sole son of his parents, went to New Zealand one and a half year ago and had been working at Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) New Zealand as a Chartered Accountant. He was amongst those 50 persons got killed after coming under attack by an armed Australian national at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15. Besides Areeb, eight more Pakistanis also embraced martyrdom in the deadly attack and were buried in New Zealand. As per Pakistani Foreign Office, around 20 family members of the victims were taken to Christchurch for the rituals of their beloved ones.