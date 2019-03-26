Share:

Rawalpindi - The concluding ceremony of a series of events in connection with Pakistan Day was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Monday.

The ceremony was followed by a musical show. It was an open mic as well as famous folk singer Bashir Lohar enthralled the huge audience who came at RAC premises.

Multan Lok Raqas Party gave a splendid performance mesmerising the people. The young talent was given an opportunity to show their talent. The events started from March 18 comprising stage plays, music shows, exhibitions and seminars.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed while addressing at the occasion said that Pakistan Day was celebrated with enthusiasm. He said that 23rd March 1940 was Foundation Day for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the annual prize distribution ceremony of Government Girls High School, Arazi was held at the RAC. MPA Chaudhry Sajid Mehmood was the chief guest flanked by Headmistress Fauzia Naheed. A large number of the area residents attended the ceremony which was anchored by Wajiha Ayub and Misbah Rehman.

MPA Chaudhry Sajid Mehmood while addressing at the occasion said that education and health had been included in the priority list of the current government. He appreciated the school administration for holding the ceremony.

Headmistress Fauzia Naheed said that due to efforts of staff, the school was progressing day by day.

MPA Chaudhry Sajid Mehmood distributed awards among the students and staff members for achieving distinct positions.