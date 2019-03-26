Share:

ISLAMABAD - Talks between Pakistan and Asia-Pacific Group (APG) on money laundering will start today (Tuesday) as the visiting delegation will assess Islamabad’s efforts for exclusion from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.

A delegation of APG — a regional affiliate of the FATF — arrived in Islamabad yesterday. Three-day talks will start from today, as the visiting delegation will be having meetings with relevant authorities including Ministry of Finance, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, National Counter Terrorism Authority and counter terrorism departments. Pakistani authorities will brief the FATF team about measures the country had implemented to stop money laundering and curb financing of terror acts.

Islamabad believes that FATF will clear Pakistan by September as it has fulfilled the watchdog’s major concern of declaring banned outfits as high risk. FATF had expressed satisfaction with the report that Pakistan had submitted till January. However, as per FATF, the major issue was Pakistan not declaring banned outfits high risk.

“Now the government has fulfilled that condition and there are chances that we will be cleared by September,” according to Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan will also brief the visiting AGP delegation that government had announced a ban on Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FiF) in February 2019. Later, the government also declared these organisations as high risk. Under the high risk category the government is required to start monitoring and re-examining the groups’ activities and profiles under heightened security checks at all layers of legal, administrative, investigative and financial regimes.

The FATF in February 2019 had advised Pakistan to take further actions that included detailed assessment of TF Risk, strengthening of AML/CFT supervisory measures by the regulatory authorities, financial inquiries and investigations into terrorist funding activities and promotion of awareness among the citizens on CFT measures and controls.

The FATF will undertake next review of Pakistan’s progress in June 2019 which will be preceded by face-to-face meeting with the joint group in May.

Pakistan was earlier placed by FATF in its Ongoing Compliance Document in view of an action plan undertaken by it to strengthen its CFT regime. The FATF reviewed the progress made by Pakistani authorities concerned with CFT role, based upon an analysis carried out by Asia-Pacific Joint Group. The FATF noted that Pakistan took several steps to implement the action plan including by undertaking Risk Assessment of Terrorism Financing and Cash Smuggling in the country.

The country also has to demonstrate that terror financing prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions, enhancing the support for prosecutors and the judiciary.

Pakistan will have to demonstrate enforcement against the violations of terror financing sanctions, including administrative and criminal penalties.

In June last year, Pakistan made a commitment to work with the FATF and APG to strengthen its AML/CFT regime and to address its terrorism financing-related deficiencies by implementing an action plan to accomplish these objectives. The successful implementation of the plan and its verification by the APG will lead the FATF to remove Pakistan from its grey list or move it into the black list category by September.