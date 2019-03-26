Share:

LAHORE - The five-member Pakistan junior golf team comprising three boys and two girls returned from Vietnam after participating in the 13th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, which was contested at the Laguna Lan Co Golf Course in Da Nang, Vietnam.

A total of 22 countries took part in Nick Faldo Event and the individual entry added up to 108. Although performance-wise, Pakistan team members were not too outstanding yet certain aspects of their golf playing ability stood out and got noticed by the icon of golf, Nick Faldo himself.

15-yaer-old Damil Ataullah turned out to be the longest hitter of the ball and for shots around the green, both the girls, Rimsha and Hamna, created an impression of talent and ability. Damil came 38th, Saqib was 52nd, Arsalan 59th and Rimsha and Humna 60th.

Team manager Dr Afzal Shami took this matter up with Nick Faldo and his team and he, in turn, set up a meeting of 22 teams’ managers. Interestingly, what struck Nick Faldo was the comment by Mrs Shami, that ‘You build golf courses in developing countries, how about building golf in developing countries’.

Nick Faldo committed to send three coaches twice a year, free of charge. These coaches will focus on mental makeup, understanding of the golf course where these young ones are playing and to top it all, golf fundamentals. He also agreed to provide three to four track man gadgets.