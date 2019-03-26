Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary has said the government has done away with the NOC requirement for foreigners to visit certain areas of the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said this important decision is another landmark and leap forward to promote tourism in the country.

Fawad Chaudhary said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is to make Pakistan a heaven for tourists.

According to the notification issued by the Interior Ministry, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral shall be non-restricted areas except Pak-China border, Wakhan Corridor, AJK along the LOC and Siachen along line of Actual contact.

Free movement of foreigners shall be allowed in open cantonments except prohibited and restricted areas with visible signboards. The border crossings will be open and non-restricted.