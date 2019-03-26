Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Embassy of France, French Centre Islamabad will screen French film “Army of Shadows (I’Armee Des Ombres) 1969” here on March 27.

The film, directed by Jean-Pierre Melville, is termed as a thriller that takes the viewers back to the French Resistance during World War II having a bleak view without glamour and gloss. The film won respect some time later then its release as it was discovered as a jewel.

The film is an adaptation of Joseph Kessel’s 1943 book of the same name, which focuses on Kessel’s experiences as a member of the French Resistance. The story revolves around a small group of Resistance fighters who used to move between safe houses, work with the Allied militaries, kill informers and escape the capture. It portrays the characters as heroic but over all film presentation is bleak with no glamour. At the time of its release in France, Army of Shadows was not well received or widely seen. It was not released in the United States for almost forty years. It was re-released in 2006 and greeted with critical praise in the U.S. appearing in many critics’ year-end top ten lists. The film screening is part of regular activities of PNCA as every month such film screenings are held at PNCA featuring culture and traditions of different countries to involve the audience of twin cities in healthy activities.

as well as understand the cultural values of other communities, said the organizers.