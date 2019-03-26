Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan’s armed forces are the best in the world in terms of their professionalism and discipline.

Speaking after handing over the awards amongst the participants of Pakistan Day Parade here on Monday, the President said the armed forces always kept the national flag high and lived up to the expectations of the nation in difficult times as per the expectations of the founding fathers.

Referring to the tension in relations with India, the President said the neighbouring country resorted to false allegations against Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama incident.

He said, our air force shot down two of their fighter jets and one of them crashed on Pakistani soil leaving no option with the enemy to make a lie on it.

Pak Day parade participants get awards

He said there was war hysteria across the border whilst we gave the message of peace with the demand that Kashmir dispute should be resolved through negotiations.

President Arif Alvi said that our security forces and the people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war on terrorism over the last two decades or so and successfully tackled the menace.

The President also congratulated the armed forces for the spectacular conduct of the annual parade.

He also thanked the contingents from neighboring countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and China for participating in the parade.