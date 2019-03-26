Share:

The fees of private schools are enhancing day by day. Leave the poor aside; even rich people have problems with the rapid increment in the fee structures. A judgement was passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan that in summer vacations, private schools must not take fees from the students. Still, schools are taking charging the fees.

This year, classes started on 6th of March, where some schools manufactured notebooks of their own schools and asked the students to only use the notebooks manufactured by the school administrations. Other notebooks were not allowed. And the price of these notebooks is double the price of normal notebooks.

Because of this, many parents are compelled to take their children out of these schools. Is our focus to educate the children or to have a good business? I suggest the private schools not to be this way, and see the things from all angles. The government must be conscious of all these issues, and take necessary steps.

RUKHSAR KHALID,

Turbat, March 10.