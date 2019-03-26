Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 403.21 point (-1.05 percent) to close at 38,128.66 points.

The market opened with 38,531 points, plunged by 174 points and later by 372 points during the first session taking the total index to 38,159 points. During the second session, the market kept on trading in negative drift and at one point index dropped by 435 points and later by 462 points taking the total index to 38,068 points.

The market kept on moving in negative drift, which continues till the end of business and 100 index closed with negative 403 points.

The KSE 30-index and KSE all share index also witnessed bearish trends and lost 198.22 and 284.62 closing at 18,040.46 and 27,912.97 respectively.

In overall 29,695 trades, a total of 56,474,750 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.662 billion. Out of 322 companies, share prices of 61 companies recorded increase while 241 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Limited with a volume of 5,504,500 and price per share of Rs 5.39, World Call Telecom with a volume of 3,731,500 and price per share of Rs 1.08 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 3,615,500 and price per share of Rs 13.01.

The top advancer was Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd with the increase of Rs 157.27 per share, closing at Rs 3924.08 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs 25, closing at Rs 825.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 389.45 per share, closing at Rs 7399.60 and Wyeth Pak LtdXD with the decrease of Rs 46.63 per share closing at Rs965.87.