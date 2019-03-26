Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said that the recent Pulwama attack is the result of aggressive and atrocious policies of the Indian government and it is bent upon to continue this barbarity while violating all basic human rights. “It is the basic right of Kashmiri people to get self-determination and freedom”, Speaker National Assembly said in a meeting with Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan, President Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJ&K) at Parliament House. Kashmir is like the jugular vein for Pakistan and the solution of the Kashmir issue must be according to the resolutions of the United Nations , said the Speaker. He said that the Kashmir issue is the core priority of Pakistan’s Parliament and there is a unanimous consensus across the political parties in the Parliament.

Pakistan will always raise voice for the protection of the Kashmiri’s basic rights at all forums and we strongly condemn the cross-border escalation on the part of India, he added. He said that Kashmir dispute remains close to the heart of every Pakistani and the future of both Pakistan and Kashmir is linked. He asserted that durable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people. On this occasion, he also reiterated his support and condemned the arrest of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders as Indian Prime Minister Modi is trying to pull the public opinion for election in India by creating mayhem and destruction in the IOK.

Qaiser said that Indian government is trying to lessen the importance of Kashmir dispute by different cheap tricks and Pakistan will not let India win in such heinous efforts.

Kashmir being the flash point of the conflict, requires a peaceful solution for sustained regional peace and prosperity, he said.

He stressed upon the world leaders to take notice of the aggressive and barbaric acts of the Indian government in IOK.

The President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Masood Khan highly appreciated the endeavours of the Parliament of Pakistan in taking up the Kashmir issue at various bilateral and multilateral forums.

“Parliament of Pakistan’s firm stands on Kashmir and solidarity with people of IOK is praiseworthy”, he said.

He also condemned the ban on Jamat-i-Islami and violence against Muslims in IOK. He added that the role of Parliamentary diplomacy is central to supporting the Kashmir cause. He expressed confidence in efforts of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to prioritize Kashmir issue at international forums.

He said that the people of AJK always stands with people of IOK and strongly condemns the atrocities committed by India in IOK.

He urged the Indian government to solve Kashmir issue as per resolution of the UN and immediately halt its atrocities and barbarism in IOK.

He said that the whole nation is united for Pakistan integrity and stability whereas Pakistan is fully capable to counter threats posed by Indians.

He also congratulated Asad Qaiser for being elected as Speaker National Assembly.

He commended the Speaker‘s efforts to maintain the decorum of the House with his sagacious and wise handling of matters in the House.