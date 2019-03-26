Share:

Train March a bid to ‘secure relief’ in corruption cases: PTI

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid said Monday that the upcoming Train March by PPP is a bid to “secure relief” in the ongoing investigation into corruption cases, but this tactic will not bear any fruit.

“The Long March or Train March will not be able to stop the actions taken by the Supreme Court as well as NAB,” Nusrat Wahid asserted and added that the fake bank accounts cases pertaining to Asif Ali Zardari and others are based on documentary evidence.

The PTI MNA said that the government should ensure total and complete security to the witnesses as well as relevant records, because “powerful mafia” is using influence and threats to keep witnesses away from the ongoing cases and also weak the cases besides destroying the available records through accidental fire.

She claimed that it would be wise for Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif deposit the plundered wealth in the public exchequer as there would be no more NRO this time. “All those involved in the corruption will ultimately meet their fate and will be punished accordingly,” she emphasised.

Martyred jawan paid rich tributes on first anniversary

MIRPURKHAS : A big rally was taken out in Mirwah Gorchani Town on Monday to pay homage to martyred Jawan Rao Azam Ali at his first martyrdom anniversary.

The martyr’s relatives and hundreds of citizens belonging to different walks of life marched on the main roads along with big photograph of martyred Fauji Jawan. They arrived at his grave where they laid flower wreaths over his shrine and also performed Fateha. It may be recalled that Fauji Jawan Rao Azam Ali was martyred last year during a fight with terrorists.