LAHORE - Reema Khan thanked Allah Almighty for the recognition that she received on the Pakistan Day, from the highest office of the state for her immense contributions in the entertainment industry and her humanitarian work.

She tweeted: “Thanks God almighty for being honoured with presidential award of recognition. I am so glad and ecstatic to receive the presidential award and recognition for my work and contribution to the many social, humanitarian and of course my decade of work to advance the movie and art industry in the country, she said, adding that I cannot but thank God for this respect and recognition by the government of Pakistan. “I also would take this opportunity to thank my family and friends and all my fans worldwide for their support and love,” she added. Reema has been doing philanthropic work for quite a while, campaigning for a polio free Pakistan and raising funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, she is also is an active pillar of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Reema Khan was awarded with the Presidential Pride of Performance Award on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day, held at a ceremony at the President House.