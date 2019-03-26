Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s policy of judging their bench-strength yielded good result on Sunday when wicket-keeper/batsman Mohammad Rizwan came up with a maiden century to prove there is enough talent in the backup players.

Rizwan said he mostly played as batsman in the past. “I think I played 21 out of 25 matches as a fielder or batsman. It was a matter of opportunity, so it came and I performed,” said Rizwan after the match. Rizwan admitted Pakistan, who scored 280 in the first match, were again short by 15-20 runs. “I think we were 15-20 runs short. Our team is doing their best effort, and it took Australia 48 overs to chase, so in the next match we will score these additional 15-20 runs,” said Rizwan of the next match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The last two matches will be in Dubai on Friday and Sunday. Rizwan said senior players have the temperament and youngsters need to learn from them. “If you look at the senior players, they have that temperament (like Finch). We are using the bench-strength players, because if they do then they will find suitable players for the World Cup. So, it’s a test for the players. The side comprises relatively inexperienced international players but an opportunity to learn and come good.”