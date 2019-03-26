Share:

Rawalpindi - A gang of 3 armed robbers have shot and injured a citizen over showing resistance in a robbery bid at Shehzad Town, in the limits of Police Station Ratta Amral, official sources said on Monday.

The maimed citizen was rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment where he was identified as Aman Gull, the sources added. According to the sources, a gang of 3 robbers riding a motorcycle entered a market in Shehzad Town and started looting the shopkeepers early in the morning. Aman Gull put off resistance on which the robbers shot and injured him, the sources added. After committing the crime, the robbers managed to flee the scene. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and recorded statements of eyewitnesses and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.

A case was registered against the robbers with no arrest or recovery so far.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan placed Station House Officer (SHO) PS Jatli Tanvir and two other cops under suspension on charges of corruption. The CPO also charge-sheeted the accused police officers.

Fraud accused granted pre-arrest bail

The Additional and Session Judge Malik Shafique granted pre-arrest bails to two accused including grandson of Punjab Law Minister in a monetary fraud case here on Monday. The accused who were given pre-arrest bail by the court were identified as Raja Shahnawaz alias Sahni (grandson-in-relation of Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja) and Haseeb Abbasi, who is said to be staffer of former Tehsil Nazim Raja Hamid Nawaz.

According to details, the two accused filed applications through their lawyers in the court of ASJ Malik Shafique seeking interim bails in a case registered with Police Station Civil Lines against them on charges of fraud and criminal breach of trust by a citizen Navid Nafees.

The lawyers of the accused argued before the court that their clients were innocent and had been implicated in a case without any solid evidence. They requested the court to grant them pre-arrest bail so that they could join police investigation to prove their innocence. The court accepted the applications of the accused and awarded them pre-arrest bails for 7 days.

Earlier, the same court had given interim bail to Raja Shehbaz, who is also grandson-in-relation of Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja for his involvement in the fraud case. However, DSP Traffic Abrar Qureshi, his son Afaq Qureshi and another accused have not applied for pre-arrest bail before any court of law and wondering freely despite registration of a criminal case against them.

Station House Officer PS Civil Line Mian Imran, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said that the accused appeared before investigation officers and recorded their statements. He said that the police would soon arrest the other accused who had not obtained bails from court.