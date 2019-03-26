Share:

MELBOURNE (AA) New Zealand has established a royal commission of inquiry into security agencies in the wake of twin terror attacks on Christchurch mosques, local media reported on Monday.

Quoting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the broadcaster Radio New Zealand said the inquiry would examine the ways to prevent terror attacks.

“It will look at the actions of SIS [Security Information Systems], the GCSB [The Government Communications Security Bureau], police, Customs, Immigration and any other relevant government departments or agencies,” Ardern said.

She also added that the commission will investigate events leading up to the attacks, rather than responding them immediately as both are two separate works.

At least 50 Muslims were killed and as many injured on March 15 when a terrorist -- identified as Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, 28 -- entered the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch and shot worshippers in cold blood, including four children younger than 18.