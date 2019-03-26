Share:

KARACHI - Strengthening the youth will ultimately leads to strengthening Pakistan and if we want to progress as a nation, we must strengthen the youth with quality education and grooming as they are the future of Pakistan and they will make the nation proud in future.

These views were expressed by Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday at a seminar titled: “Healthy Youth: Strong Nation” organised by Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Karachi.

He observed that the masses have pinned their expectations on the youth, stressing that the nation must trust only Allah the Almighty and not the people. He shared that the self-confidence and trust in Almighty Allah will make you successful in life.

He also observed that Almighty Allah will give you what you want from Him. Sarfaraz Ahmed said that Almighty Allah rewards those who work hard. He cited his own example, saying that there was no place for him in the Pakistani cricket team nearly three years ago but now he was the captain of Pakistani cricket team.

Sarfraz Ahmed expressed that the teachers play crucial role in building a society. “The teachers impart quality education to the students and they also enable them to cope with the future challenges. The students must not forget their teachers after success in life.”

He advised that the students must highlight the names of their teachers which will give everlasting happiness to their teachers. He stressed that teachers also play an important role in the success of a student just like the parents.

He promised that he will not forget the overwhelming love that he has received from the people of Pakistan and Karachi in particular. He said that prayers of the people are behind his success today.

KU Vice Chancellor Pro Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that the society cannot become the paradigm of welfare and progress without ideological revolution. He claimed that there is no dearth of skills in the young generation. He advised that the need of the hour is that the youth becomes more tolerant by avoiding negative demeanour and torture.

He observed that the success of Sarfraz was not the result of good fortune but it was the result of an outstanding performance in all the four Pakistan Super League tournaments including the victory in the recently-concluded PSL tournament.

He termed Sarfraz role model for the today’s youth, saying that he feel proud of a student of Karachi University leading Pakistan cricket team. He advised the students to follow in the footsteps of Sarfraz and thrive to lead any of Pakistan’s team in the future so that “we can proudly say that our students are leading Pakistani sports’ teams.”

“The students will have to work hard to become future leaders. The students will have to lift their standards in the field of education so that their name comes right at the top in the list of people known for changing destiny of their country.

He said that Sarfraz Ahmed is one such example whose name is at the top of the list of changing the fortune of this country. He hoped that Sarfraz Ahmed will bring the world cup home as well.