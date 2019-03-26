The Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against a verdict by the Islamabad High Court to not grant him bail on medical grounds  in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the former premier's petition.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders are present in court for the hearing for which special security measures have been taken.

During the last hearing on March 19, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa summoned a response from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On Monday, NAB said that Nawaz has no life-threatening condition. The former premier wants to go abroad, the accountability bureau further said and urged that his petition be dismissed.

The Islamabad High Court on February 25 had dismissed Nawaz’s petition seeking bail and suspension of his seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds.

The former premier has been imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat jail since December 2018 following his conviction in a corruption reference in line with the Supreme Court’s July 2017 verdict. On December 24, an accountability court in Islamabad had sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison along with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million in the corruption reference.