Sea pollution is one of the many issues in our country, and unfortunately it has neither been paid proper attention, nor addressed so far. Industrial toxic and sewerage wastes are being put into the sea, owing to which sea water is being contaminated and becoming toxic. This results in killing of fish and other sea species. There was a time when fishermen used to hunt fish at the bank of sea, but nowadays it has become out of question to do so because of polluted water; now fishermen have to go in deep water to catch fish.

Government needs to pay attention to this issue so that sea water should not be polluted, and ask industries’ owners to avoid throwing industrial waste in the sea. Rather, they should install treatment plants to purify their waste, and prevent sea pollution.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, March 10.