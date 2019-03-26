Share:

Rawalpindi - Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naheem-ul-Haq visited shelter home for the homeless people at Fawara Chowk area of Raja Bazaar. He was flanked by Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Asif Mehmood and other high ups of the authority. Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood briefed the special advisor about the shelter home and the facilities being provided to the homeless people. He told the advisor that in the shelter home, the people were being given three time meals, residence and beds. Naheem-ul-Haq, on the occasion, said that PM Imran Khan had directed for establishing shelter homes in various areas to provide shelter and food to the deserving people.

“Shelter homes are an ample proof of the PTI government’s commitment to bring change in lives of the destitute segments of society,” he said. He said that proper arrangements had been made for protection of such people. He said that the PM envisaged the shelter homes to give a sense of respect to the homeless people.

Naheem-ul-Haq also intermingled with the people residing in the shelter home.

Meanwhile, Director General PHA/Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa directed authorities concern to release pensions of retired employees of Rawalpindi Municipal Cooperation immediately.

He also asked officers to remove grievances of employees of PHA on priority basis. The DC issued these directions while chairing a meeting here at PHA Head Office in Liaquat Bagh. The meeting was attended by Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood, officials of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and other departments.

During the meeting, proposals for beautifying the pillars of Metro Bus Service were also presented. Financial problems being faced by PHA also came under discussion.