Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday appeared before the Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau to record his statement in the fake bank accounts case. According to a statement issued by NAB, the CIT after asking various questions also handed over a written questionnaire regarding the case and asked him to submit it within the next fortnight.

The CIT will review the answers in light of relevant laws and decide about his further appearance. The CIT was conducting investigations under the direct supervision of chairman NAB. Later, talking to media, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah showed concerns over shifting his case to NAB Rawalpindi from Karachi and said the PPP has an old romance with Rawalpindi.

He said he was happy over NAB summons and he responded the NAB questions related to Thata Sugar Mills during investigation. He said that he is ready to fully cooperate with the NAB and he will not hide anything from the bureau.

CM Sindh declared the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s report is full of lies and the apex court had declared Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutoo Zardari and him as innocent.