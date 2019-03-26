Share:

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal taking notice of a news item which went viral on social media regarding alleged abduction of 16 year Mala Meghwar from Tando Bagho of district Badin has directed SSP Badin Sardar Hassan Niazi to register FIR of incident immediately and also take necessary measures for the protection of family of the girl.

In a telephonic conversation with SSP Badin here on Tuesday, Hari Ram Kishori Lal also directed him to submit detail report regarding the incident. He also instructed Director Minorities Affairs Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro to contact relatives of allegedly abducted girl and provide them every possible assistance for recovery of girl.

The Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs said that marriage of underage girl is restricted in Sindh under early child restraint act and added that it is criminal act to marry a girl who is below 18 years. He said that the act is being strictly implemented in Sindh. In this regard, he quoted the incident of 11 year old Monika who was abducted from Hala area of Matiari district, in which court ordered to return the girl to her parents on the ground of underage marriage law.

He said that in recent case, two sisters Raveena and Reena were taken to Punjab because of early age marriage restrictions. He asked federal government to create consensus on the forced conversion law and introduce early age restriction bill at the federal level so that minorities were provided protection in such cases when they were taken to other provinces due to early marriage restriction in Sindh province.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that the Sindh government is working on to establish Sindh minorities protection commission and its draft has been approved by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah two days ago. He said that a meeting was also held under chief secretary Sindh on the matter to make commission more effective for protection of minorities, which was also attended by attorney general of Pakistan who presented his valuable input. He said that draft of Sindh minorities protection commission will soon be presented in Sindh cabinet for approval.