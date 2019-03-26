Share:

ISLAMABAD : A 3-day flower show will be held on March 29 (Friday) at Rose and Jasmine Garden, organised by Islamabad Horticulture Society. The flower show titled, ‘Spring Flowers Show’ will feature various cultural activities including special children show, display of artworks and live flowers painting competition by art students. Vice President Horticulture Society Dr Naila Saadat said that the event will comprised of many cultural activities beside the flower show, which would be participated by different govt and non-government organisations, professional institutions and individuals.