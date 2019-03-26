Share:

FORNEBU (PR) Telenor Group has announced that effective 1 April, 2019, Irfan Khan, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, will assume additional leadership role as Telenor Group Executive Vice President and Cluster Head for Emerging Asia, joining Telenor Group’s Executive Management Team. “Irfan Khan is a valued leader within Telenor Group and has an accomplished history at Telenor Pakistan. I am pleased that he will take lead over our important growth markets in the Emerging Asia Cluster, in addition to retaining his role as Chief Executive Officer of Telenor Pakistan,’’ says Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor Group. “I am confident that Irfan will continue to lead our dedicated and talented teams to success, connecting the cluster’s more than 130 million customers with services that matter to them and creating value for our shareholders. I’d like to also thank Irfan’s predecessor in this role, Petter-BørreFurberg, for his leadership and achievements across our Asia region over the last several years.”