Share:

ANKARA - Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will participate at an international maritime and aerospace exhibition in Malaysia. For the first time in its history, Anka unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) will be on static display at Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) between March 26 and 30, according to a statement from TAI on Monday. “In addition to the ANKA platform, T129 Atak multirole combat helicopter, Gokbey multirole utility helicopter, Hurkus advanced trainer, Hurkus-C light attack and armed reconnaissance combat aircraft and TF/Turkish fighter models will be displayed at Turkish Aerospace’s stand,” the firm said. TAI, being ambitious in Asian market, will hold various negotiations during the fair. “The export negotiations for ANKA UAV Systems, which is the most closely related type of interest for Asian countries, initiated in the last year’s exhibition in Malaysia, will continue,” the statement read.