KARACHI : The police arrested two burqa clad robbers, recovered arms and looted cash from their possession here on Monday.

The police during an operation in Liaqatabad area stopped two suspects wearing burqa.

The two pretending to be women, clad in burqa identified as Noman and Fiaz were found to be criminals. Arms and looted cash were recovered from their possession.

The detainees in the preliminary investigation confessed to committing dozen of street crimes and robberies in different areas of the city.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons, cash and after registering a case against the detainees started an investigation.